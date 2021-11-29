Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 29

SGX Nifty50 futures recovered and were up 0.2 percent at 17,070 as of 7:03 am. This indicated a flat-to-positive opening for the Indian benchmark indices. PNB Housing, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, and Paytm are among the top stocks to watch out for in trade today. Take a look:

Sell-off in the Asian markets on fears over the fast-spreading new COVID variant may weigh on Indian equities in early trade on Monday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

PNB Housing Finance |

Sources with direct knowledge told CNBC-TV18 that Baring Private Equity Asia has offered to buy Carlyle's stake in PNB Housing Finance and give it an exit from the investment.

State Bank of India | Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on State Bank of India for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

Hero MotoCorp | The company has appointed Rajnish Kumar as an Additional and Independent Director, and Vasudha Dinodia as an Additional and Non-Executive Director.

Ashok Leyland | The company’s board of directors have taken note of the resignation of Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, with effect from close of business hours of December 31, 2021. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman will take over as Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Jio has announced a 20 percent hike in its prepaid tariffs beginning December 1, 2021.

Sterlite Technologies | The company has completed the divestment of minority stake in Metis Eduventures.

Welspun Corp | The company has acquired Mahatva Plastic Products and Building Materials, a newly incorporated company with objects of Polymer products business, from an unrelated party with an intention to make it a Special Purpose Vehicle for organic/inorganic growth.

Paytm | The company posted a loss of Rs 473 crore, up 8.5 percent from Rs 382 crore compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenue from operations for the second quarter jumped 63.6 percent to Rs 1,086.4 crore on a Year-On-Year basis.

Salasar Techno Engineering | The company has secured orders worth Rs 170 crore from RITES.

Bhageria Industries | The company has completed acquisition of 51 percent equity shares of Bhageria and Jajodia Pharmaceuticals. BJPPL has become a subsidiary of the company.

Sharika Enterprises | The company has received order from LS Cable India for supply of optical ground wire amounting Rs 10.47 crore.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals | The company's board of directors will meet on December 2 to consider and approve the sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company.