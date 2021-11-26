Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 26

Nifty50 futures listed on the Singapore Exchange dropped 0.5 percent to 17,488 as of 7:10 am. This pointed to a negative start for Dalal Street.

With most key Asian indices in the red, the negative sentiment is expected to weigh on Indian equities in early trade on Friday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Tarsons Products |

The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 662 per share.

JSW Steel | The Mumbai GST zone detected tax evasion of Rs 265 crore by JSW Steel, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Greenlam Industries | The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 13, 2021, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal to sub-divide/split the face value of equity shares of the company from Rs 5 per share to Re 1 per share.

Aditya Birla Capital and Honeywell Automation India | NSE has included these two new stocks in Futures and Options series from December 31.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | The company has agreed to acquire a majority stake in ISMT by subscribing to equity shares of ISMT through preferential allotment and sole control over the ISMT.

Visagar Financial Services | The board has approved sub-division of face value of equity shares from Rs 2 to Re 1, and issue of bonus equity shares of Re 1 each in the ratio of 1 share of Re 1 each for every 2 shares of Re 1 each held by members.

Engineers India | The company and Chempolis OY, Finland, have signed a strategic alliance for the conversion of biomass to green fuels.

Aurobindo Pharma | Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 79,000 equity shares of Aurobindo Pharma through an open market transaction on Wednesday. With this, LIC's shareholding has risen to 5.01 percent from 4.99 percent.

SpiceJet | The airline has settled a lawsuit filed by aircraft lessor Goshawk and its trustee Wilmington Trust SP Services Dublin attempting to block the transfer of its cargo and logistics business to a separate company, a news report said. The settlement paves the way for SpiceJet to complete the spin-off by January 2022.

Kirloskar Pneumatic | HDFC Asset Management Company sold 16.58 lakh equity shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic through an open market transaction on Tuesday. Post this, the AMC's shareholding has fallen to 3.62 percent from 6.19 percent.