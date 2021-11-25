Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 25

The SGX Nifty50 futures slipped into the red indicating a weak opening for the Indian market. From trading flat, the contract was down 0.1 percent at 17,390 as of 7:21 am.

A mixed trend in Asian markets is likely to weigh on Indian indices in early trade on Thursday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Reliance Industries |

RIL has decided to implement a Scheme of Arrangement to transfer Gasification Undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary. RIL plans to restructure and repurpose gasification assets.

Coal India | The company reportedly said that rising costs mean Coal India will be forced to hike prices of supplies in long-term deals to protect profitability.

NCC | The construction major told CNBC-TV18 that it is looking at EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins of about 11 percent for FY22.

Indian Overseas and Central Bank | CNBC-TV18 learns that the government has proposed privatising Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank.

CyberTech Systems and Software | India Rating & Research (Fitch Group) has upgraded the rating of the company from Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'BBB-/Stable/A3' to 'BBB/Stable/A3+'.

Capri Global Capital | The company entered into a co-lending agreement with the Union Bank of India to offer MSMEs loans.

Siemens | The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ended September 2021.

Tube Investments of India | ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA+ and the short-term rating at A1+. The long-term rating has been removed from 'watch with developing implications' and 'Stable' outlook has been assigned.

Grasim Industries | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, the shareholding is reduced to 9.83 percent from 11.85 percent earlier.

Pidilite Industries | Subsidiary Madhumala Ventures has agreed to make an investment of Rs 1.56 crore in Constrobot Robotics which is engaged in the business of research, development, manufacturing and trading of robotic equipment and related software to be used in construction activities. The investment would be done through primary and secondary purchase of shares to acquire 19.51 percent of Constrobot Robotics.