Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 23

The Indian market is likely to open lower following a similar trend in SGX Nifty50 futures. The contract was trading 0.4 percent lower at 17,381.5 as of 7:20 am.

Weakness in Asian markets may have a rub-off effect on Indian benchmark indices. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Latent View Analytics |

The analytics major's shares will make a debut on the D-Street today. Analysts expect the shares to list at a premium over the issue price of Rs 197.

Quess Corp | The company has increased its stake in Stellarslog Technovation Private Ltd from 36.58 percent to 49 percent by investing approximately Rs 4 crore. Stellarslog Technovation Private Ltd continues to remain an associate of Quess Corp.

Raymond | The Raymond Group is working on reorganising its businesses into five core revenue streams, deploying professional boards to raise growth capital in future, as per a media report.

Marico | The FMCG player is working on expanding its distribution network across pharmacies, beauty stores and specialised food outlets in villages and adding a slew of new products, including honey and virgin coconut oil, to its portfolio, as per a news report.

Omaxe | CARE has revised its rating on the company's long-term bank facilities to BB/Stable from D/Stable.

Redington India | The company's step-down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret, has concluded final consideration at $29 million for the acquisition of Brightstar Telekomünikasyon Dagitim and is expecting that the transaction will be completed latest by November 30, 2021.

Triveni Engineering and Industries | The company has signed a 10-year business agreement with GEAE Technology USA to locally manufacture the LM2500 gas turbine base and enclosure.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | The Indian Navy has commissioned the first ship of Project 15B Class Destroyer, INS Vishakhapatnam, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial | The company announced Shalabh Saxena as the MD and CEO. Among other business updates, Ashish Damani will take over as President and Chief Financial Officer, Abanti Mitra will take over as Chairperson of the Board, and Deepak Vaidya will continue as an Independent Director.

Vedanta | The company’s promoters are looking to increase stake in Vedanta at Rs 350 per share. The promoters look to acquire up to 17 crore shares that represent 4.57 percent equity.