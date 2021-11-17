Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 17

A fall in Nifty50 futures listed on the Singapore Exchange indicated a negative opening for Dalal Street. The contract was down 0.3 percent at 17,945.5 as of 7:15 am.

A largely negative trend in Asian equities is likely to weigh on Indian headline indices in the initial trade on Wednesday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Eicher Motors |

The automaker is ranked 8th amongst global automotive companies for ESG practices. It is one of 3 Indian automobile companies, and one among 10 global automobile companies to feature on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets Index this year.

InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet | The aviation ministry has allowed meals on all domestic flights and has also allowed magazines and reading material on all flights.

ONGC | The government wants Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to carve out non-producing high-potential areas of prolific Mumbai High and Bassein fields for privatisation, not privatise entire fields, as per a report.

Steel companies | China's top steel production hub Hebei will cut crude steel output by over 20 percent in this heating season.

Panacea Biotec | India Resurgence Fund and Piramal Enterprises are in the process of extending the repayment date of the debt facility availed of by Panacea Biotec, after a recent payment default, according to a report.

Parag Milk Foods | Investcorp Infrastructure Fund 1 sold 2 percent stake in the company through open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 3.29 percent from 5.29 percent earlier.

Biocon | Subsidiary Biocon Biologics, and Viatris launched interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEE (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product in the US.

Grindwell Norton | The company has made an investment of Rs 15 lakh in Cleanwin Energy Three LLP towards power purchase.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India | The company, on November 22, will consider the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures to be issued on private placement basis.

Golden Tobacco | The company has moved the Bombay High Court seeking intervention in a case between the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Golden Tobie to restrain the latter from manufacturing its brand of cigarette, as per a report.