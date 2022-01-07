Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 7

Reliance Industries, Shriram Transport Finance, Godrej Consumer Products, HCL Technologies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are some of the buzzing stocks in trade today. SGX Nifty50 futures inched higher to 17,867, up 0.3 percent, as of 7:15 am on Friday. This indicated a higher opening for Indian benchmark indices.

Despite the mixed sentiment in the Asian markets, Indian equities seem poised to start the day on a positive note. Concerns over faster-than-expected policy tightening prevailed. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Reliance Industries |

RIL's Reliance Retail has bought a 25.8 percent stake in Dunzo, the leading quick commerce player, for $200 million as it looks to expand its presence in the online grocery delivery business.

Shriram Transport Finance | Fitch has rated the company's proposed USD senior secured bonds 'BB(EXP)'.

Godrej Consumer Products | At a consolidated level, the company expects to deliver close to high single-digit sales growth. On the profitability front, Godrej Consumer Products sees its quality of profits to improve sequentially thereby expanding gross margins, however, lower on a year-over-year basis due to unprecedented cost inflation.

HCL Technologies | The company completed the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in German IT Consulting Company, Gesellschaft für Banksysteme.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Gross loan book increased 22 percent YoY to Rs 16,600 crore, and disbursements rose 120% YoY to Rs 4,800 crore, while total deposits jumped 34% to Rs 15,600 crore in Q3FY22.

Anand Rathi Wealth | The company has declared an interim dividend of 100 percent i.e. Rs 5 per equity share, for FY22. The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 32.03 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 13.12 crore in Q3FY21 and revenue jumped to Rs 105.69 crore from Rs 68.08 crore YoY in the same period.

Titan Company | Jewellery business grew by 37 percent in Q3FY22 YoY, watches & wearables increased by 28 percent, eyewear by 27 percent and other businesses grew by 44 percent.

HFCL | The company, in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands, has on boarded Andrew Westerman as the Vice-President of International Sales, Communication Products to lead the sales and business development for the communication products in global markets. The Company has also onboarded Rajesh Jain as the Executive President of the EPC Projects Business. And, to strengthen its R&D capability, the company has onboarded Santanu Bhattacharyya as the Vice President and Head of FPGA Engineering.

Hinduja Global Solutions | The board of directors has approved interim dividend of Rs 150 per share. Further, it also approved 1-for-1 Bonus Share Issue.

Gujarat Pipavav Port | Container volume fell 21 percent on year in Oct-Dec period, the company said.