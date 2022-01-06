Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp, NHPC, HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Future Group companies are some of the top buzzing stocks today. SGX Nifty50 futures contract fell close to one percent to 17,858.5 as of 7:34 am, hinting at a lower open for Indian headline indices. Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 6:

Global sentiment took a beating after the US Federal Reserve's minutes of the FOMC meet signalled that interest rate hikes could be more aggressive than what many expect. A sell-off in the US and Asian markets might spill over to Indian equities on Thursday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Bharti Airtel |

The company's subsidiary Airtel Africa Plc has received $159 million out of $176.1 million from the sale of its tower assets in Tanzania. The company will receive the remaining amount upon the completion of the transfer of towers to the purchaser. Separately, Hughes Communications India and Bharti Airtel have announced the formation of a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in India.

Hero Motocorp | Naveen Munjal-led Hero Electric Vehicles moved the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against Hero MotoCorp using the word 'Hero' for its upcoming electric vehicle in March 2021.

NHPC | Promoters Agreement has been signed between NHPC and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha for the formation of a joint venture company for the development of 500 MW floating solar power projects in various water reservoirs in Odisha.

HDFC Bank | The private sector lender has sold Rs 2,188 crore of distressed retail loans to asset reconstruction companies in the last three quarters with the aim of cleaning its book, reports said.

Vodafone Idea | The Delhi High Court has stayed an appellate tribunal's order that prevented TRAI from taking any coercive action against Vodafone Idea for allowing only subscribers with certain tariff plans to port out, as per reports.

Mahanagar Gas | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired a 2 percent stake in the company through open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding increased to 7.01 percent from 5 percent earlier.

Gautam Gems | On January 13, the company will consider the rights issue of equity shares, along with unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

Future Group companies | The Delhi High Court has stayed the Amazon-Future arbitration which is going on before a three-member arbitral tribunal over the latter's Rs 24,500-crore deal with Reliance Industries Ltd. The high court also stayed a single judge's January 4 order that had dismissed the Future Group's two pleas seeking a direction to the arbitration tribunal, adjudicating Amazon's objections against the former's deal with RIL, to take a decision on its application for terminating the arbitration proceedings before moving further.

Palm Jewels | The company on January 13 will consider the rights issue of equity shares, along with unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

Liquor companies | Liquor companies are appealing to state governments to allow them to raise prices amid surging costs of inputs ranging from tamper-proof caps to extra-neutral alcohol, the primary raw material, a news report said.