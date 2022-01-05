Gail India, Bandhan Bank, Future Retail, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Finance are some of the top buzzing stocks to look out for during trade on Wednesday. SGX Nifty50 futures contract was down 53 points or 0.3 percent at 17,822 as of 7:21 am, hinting at a negative open for Indian headline indices. Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 5:

A mixed trend in Asian markets, due to concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron virus and interest rate hikes, is seen weighing on Indian benchmark indices at open on Wednesday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

GAIL India |

The company has acquired a 26 percent equity stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company.

Bandhan Bank | The lender's total deposits were up 3 percent QoQ while advances rose 9 percent sequentially.

Future Retail | Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Future Retail seeking termination of arbitration proceedings in Singapore.

Bharat Forge | Bharat Forge-backed Tork Motors to launch 1st electric vehicle by January end.

Bajaj Finance | The company's deposits rose 4.5 percent QoQ and new loans rose 17.5 QoQ.

AU Small Finance Bank | The bank's deposits were up 13 percent sequentially and disbursements jumped 58 percent QoQ.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The company will launch COVID-drug Molnupiravir under Molflu.

Affle India | Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund acquired 1,05,739 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,194.25 per share. However, Malabar India Fund Limited FDI was the seller on the BSE, data showed.

Thermax | The company has concluded an order of Rs 545.6 crore from an Indian power public sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation systems for their two units of 500 MW capacity each in Uttar Pradesh.

Hatsun Agro Product | Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund bought 1,12,685 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,262.15 per share; however, Malabar India Fund Limited (a hedge fund run by New York-based Sumeet Nagar) was the seller on the BSE, data showed.