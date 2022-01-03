Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 3

SGX Nifty50 futures oscillated between losses and gains on early Monday. As of 7:26 am, the contract was up 0.1 percent at 17,457.5 and soon after the contract slipped into the red.

Despite the strength in Asian markets on Monday, Indian headline indices may start the New Year 2022 on a weak note as indicated by the fluctuating trend in the futures contract.

Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Eicher Motors |

Motorcycles sales increased 7 percent to 73,739 units in December 2021, from 68,995 units in December 2020. Commercial vehicle sales increased to 6,154 units during December 2021, up from 4,892 units sold in December 2020.

Future Retail | The company said that it has missed payment of Rs 3,949.5 crore to lenders under one-time restructuring plan as it was unable to complete planned monetisation because of litigation with Amazon.

Mahindra & Mahindra | Mahindra Auto sold 39,157 vehicles in December 2021, registering a double-digit growth of 11 percent YoY. Tractor sales fell to 16,687 units during December 2021, down from 21,173 units during December 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India | The company posted total sales of 1,53,149 units in December 2021, against 1,60,226 units sold in December 2020.

Likhitha Infrastructure | The company has received orders worth Rs 250 crore, from various city gas distribution companies during the quarter October-December 2021.

Tata Motors | The company sold 1,99,633 vehicles in the domestic and international markets, for Q3 FY22, higher compared to 1,58,218 units during Q3 FY21. Domestic sales were higher than CNBC-TV18 poll estimate. The company saw the highest quarterly and monthly sales in a decade in passenger vehicle space.

Escorts | The company sold 4,695 tractors in December 2021, down 39.3 percent, compared to 7,733 tractors sold during December 2020.

RBL Bank | Long- and medium-term ratings for the lender have been placed on watch, by ICRA, with developing implications.

Cyient | The company will hive off its Software Design Radio division to Innovation Communications Systems (ICS) and also acquire 15 percent stake in the paid-up share capital of ICS.

JTL Infra | The company registered highest sales volume ever of 34,612 metric tonnes in Q3 FY22, increased by 77.39 percent YoY.

NMDC | Iron ore sales fell nearly 4 percent on-year to 3.40 mln tn in December and production was up 2.3 percent on-year at 3.95 mln tn.