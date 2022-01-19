Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 19

Buzzing stocks: Stocks such as L&T Technology Services, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Alok Industries, Shalimar Paints and Raymond will be closely tracked. Here is a complete list of top stocks to watch out for in trade today:

Indian shares may open in the red on Wednesday amid mixed global peers. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a negative start for the domestic market as it fell to 18,130, down 44 points or 0.24 percent, at 7:45 am. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Bajaj Auto, CEAT, JSW Energy, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, NELCO, Rallis, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Communications |

These companies will announce their quarterly numbers today.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 310.62 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 305.55 crore in Q3FY21 while net premium income rose to Rs 9,073.97 crore from Rs 8,970.84 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finance | Profit after tax for Q3FY22 increased by 85 percent to Rs 2,125 crore from Rs 1,146 crore in Q3FY21. Net interest income increased by 40 percent to Rs 6,000 crore as against Rs 4,296 crore YoY.

Hero MotoCorp | The company and two others will make more investments in Gogoro, Poema. With this, the oversubscribed Gogoro Poema Global PIPE increases to $285 million.

Alok Industries | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 0.09 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 35.12 crore in Q3FY21. Its revenue jumped to Rs 2,129.60 crore from Rs 1,201.80 crore YoY.

L&T Technology Services | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 249.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 186.9 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,687.5 crore from Rs 1,400.7 crore YoY. The company bagged a $45 million Electric Vehicle deal from US Auto Tier 1.

DCM Shriram | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 349.79 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 253.45 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 2,790.78 crore from Rs 2,158.74 crore YoY.

Shalimar Paints | Hella Infra Market, the parent company of Infra.Market, will invest Rs 270 crore through a combination of equity and debentures in Shalimar Paints.

Tata Elxsi | The company reported higher profit at Rs 150.95 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 105.20 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 635.41 crore from Rs 477.09 crore YoY.

Raymond | The company's arm has signed pact to redevelop the housing project in Mumbai. It sees the redevelopment project clocking a sales of Rs 2,000 crore in 5 years.