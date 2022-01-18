Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 18

Among top stocks to watch out for are Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, HFCL, IFB Agro Industries, Cholamandalam Investment and Tatva Chintan. Here is a complete list of stocks to watch out for in trade today:

SGX Nifty50 futures were trading flat at 18,346 as of 7:34 am on Tuesday which hinted at a subdued opening for Indian headline indices. Among top stocks to watch out for are Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, HFCL, IFB Agro Industries, Cholamandalam Investment and Tatva Chintan. Here is a complete list of stocks to watch out for in trade today:

Bajaj Finance, Just Dial, Trident, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Elxsi, ICICI Securities |

These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

Tech Mahindra | The company's board of directors has approved acquisition of Com Tech Co IT for 310 million euros and 25 percent stake each in SWFT Technologies, and Surance.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | The company is proposing to make a strategic investment in the equity shares of Payswiff Technologies up to a sum not exceeding Rs 450 crore in one or more tranches. The total investment will result in the company holding up to 72.12 percent of the equity capital of Payswiff on a fully diluted basis and Payswiff consequently will become a subsidiary of the company.

Dilip Buildcon | The four employees who were taken into custody by investigating agency have been released and nobody from the company is in custody of investigating agency as of now. The project 'four-laning of Yavatmal to Wardha (Package-III) section of NH-361 under NHDP Phase -IV on Hybrid Annuity mode in Maharashtra' has been completed.

Tata Power | The company's arm Tata Power Renewable Energy has commissioned two Solar Power projects of 50 MW each at Prayagraj, and Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The plants are expected to generate more than 221.26 million units annually.

HFCL | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 81.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 85.1 crore in Q3FY21. Meanwhile, revenue fell to Rs 1,215.2 crore from Rs 1,277.4 crore YoY.

Strides Pharma Science | The company's subsidiary Strides Pharma Global, Singapore received US FDA approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate for oral suspension.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem | The company reported higher profit at Rs 22.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 20.87 crore in Q3FY21. And revenue jumped to Rs 104.67 crore from Rs 80.1 crore YoY.

IFB Agro Industries | The company has approved an investment of up to Rs 40 crore in IFB Refrigeration for a minority stake.

Vikas Ecotech | The company reported a higher profit at Rs 3.42 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 0.01 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue jumped to Rs 75.26 crore from Rs 28.39 crore YoY.

Angel One | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 164.54 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 73.16 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue surged to Rs 597.3 crore from Rs 306.79 crore YoY.