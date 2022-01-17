Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 17

Buzzing stocks: UltraTech Cement, Hero Motocorp, PVR, HDFC Sonata Software, Tata Steel Long Products, Tatva Chintan Pharma, are some of the buzzing stocks on Monday. SGX Nifty50 futures were down 0.5 percent at 18,189.5 as of 7:23 am on Monday. This hinted at a lower open for Indian benchmark indices today.

Weakness in Asian markets might spill over to Indian equities on Monday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

UltraTech Cement, Sonata Software, Tata Steel Long Products, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Hathway Cable and HFCL |

These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.

HDFC Bank | The bank has reported a profit of Rs 10,342.20 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 10,179.1 crore.

HCL Technologies | The company's Q3 profit and revenue exceeded market expectations. Net profit came in at Rs 3,442 crore against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,390 crore while revenue came in at Rs 22,331 crore, higher than CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 21,674 crore.

Oil India | The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Oil India (US) Inc divested its entire stake in Niobrara Shale Asset, US. Consideration received from such a sale is $ 25 million.

Aster DM Healthcare | The company's subsidiary Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences has signed a lease agreement for a greenfield hospital project in the Kasaragod district of Kerala. The initial investment of about Rs 140 crore is estimated for the new facility.

PVR | PVR has opened a 4-screen property in Narsipatnam Andhra Pradesh.

Hero Motocorp | The company has approved an investment of up to Rs 420 crore in one or more tranches, in Ather Energy. Prior to the proposed investment, Hero MotoCorp’s shareholding in Ather Energy was 34.8 percent.

Dalmia Bharat | The company has commenced commercial production at its Murli Plant in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

JK Paper | The paper company has started commercial production from the new Packaging Board plant in Gujarat.

Hinduja Global Solutions | The company has acquired the digital business of NXTDIGITAL, a related party, through the issuance of shares and has decided to allocate Rs 1,000 crore for the proposed buyback.