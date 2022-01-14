Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 14

Buzzing stocks: HCL Technologies, Mindtree, Vodafone Idea, Titan Company, Tata Motors are some of the buzzing stocks for trade today. SGX Nifty50 was down 0.2 percent at 18,260 which pointed to a tepid opening for Indian headline indices on Friday.

Losses in global markets after remarks by a raft of US Federal Officials signalled that the end to ultra-loose monetary policy is nearing. This is likely to spill over to the Indian market as well. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

HCL Technologies |

The technology company will detail its quarterly numbers today. The analysts are expecting a good quarter, a dollar revenue growth of 3.7 percent sequentially, a constant currency revenue growth of 3.7-4 percent. Margins are seen slightly up at 19.5 percent according to CNBC-TV18’s poll and that will drive profits of about Rs 3,400 crore.

Mindtree | The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 437.5 crore in the December quarter against Rs 398.9 crore in the September quarter. CNBC-TV18 Poll had estimated a net profit of Rs 430 crore. The company's revenue came in at Rs 2,750 crore, slightly lower than the poll estimate of Rs 2,760 crore.

Vodafone Idea | Vodafone Idea partnered with US-based Ciena to revamp its national broadband network for offering 5G services.

Titan Company | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased shareholding to 4.02 percent as of December 2021 quarter, up from 3.80 percent as of September 2021 quarter. His wife's stake remained at 1.07 percent as of December 2021 quarter compared to September 2021 quarter.

Tata Motors | Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY22, including

Jaguar Land Rover, came in at 2,85,445 units, higher by 2 percent, as compared to Q3 FY21.

Tata Metaliks | The company reported lower profit at Rs 35.65 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 75.18 crore in December 2020 quarter, and revenue jumped to Rs 689.80 crore from Rs 526.23 crore YoY.

Vikas Lifecare | The company acquired a 75 percent stake in Genesis Gas Solutions.

Datamatics Global Services | The company and BPM Company has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with PSI Services.

Plastiblends India | The company reported a higher profit at Rs 12.07 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 11.37 crore in December 2020 quarter and revenue rose to Rs 174.14 crore from Rs 160.04 crore YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics | ICRA has upgraded the company's long term rating to AAA from AA+ and also revised its outlook to 'stable' from 'positive'.