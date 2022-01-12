Buzzing stocks: Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, DLF, Ultratech Cement, Delta Corp are some of the buzzing stocks today. SGX Nifty50 futures rose 0.6 percent to 18,202 as of 7:42 am hinting at a gap up open for Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday. Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 12:

Remarks made by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell strengthened the risk appetite in the US and Asian markets. This is likely to offer support to Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro |

These companies are slated to report their quarterly earnings today.

DLF | The company has clocked sales worth Rs 1,500 crore for its initial offering in ONE Midtown, a newly launched luxury residential project in New Delhi.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra | The company will convert interest on AGR, spectrum dues into equity. After conversion, Government will hold a 9.5 percent stake in the company.

UltraTech Cement | The company has announced the commissioning of Line II of the Bara Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, having a cement capacity of 2 mtpa (million tonnes per annum). The Line I was earlier commissioned in January 2020 and is already operating at a capacity utilisation in excess of 80 percent.

Delta Corp | The company has reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 70.38 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1.28 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 247.22 crore from Rs 120.82 crore YoY.

RITES | The company has signed an agreement with SMEC Group to cooperate and explore infrastructure projects.

Federal Bank | The board of directors of Fedbank Financial Services, a subsidiary of Federal Bank, has approved initiating the process of an initial public offering by way of fresh issue and offer for sale.

Vikas Lifecare | The company has posted consolidated profit at Rs 2.82 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 0.06 crore in Q3FY21. Its revenue rose to Rs 106.74 crore from Rs 9.43 crore YoY.

PI Industries | LIC acquired 72,000 equity shares in the company through open market transactions on January 10. Post this, LIC's shareholding rose to 5.03 percent from 4.98 percent earlier.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation | The company has appointed Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners for its $700 crore global medium-term note programme. The proceeds of the Notes will be allocated to eligible green assets under the issuer's Green Financing Framework.