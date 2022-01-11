Delta Corp, Axis Bank, Unichem Laboratories, Fortis Healthcare are some of the buzzing stocks for trade today. A 0.4 percent dip in SGX Nifty50 futures to 17,976.5 as of 7:36 am pointed towards a lower opening for Indian benchmark indices. Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 11:

A downtrend in key Asian indices early Tuesday may have a rub-off effect on Indian equities at open. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Delta Corp |

The casino company will announce its December quarter results today.

Axis Bank | Axis Bank said it has executed transactions for Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India and Lalit Pipes & Pipes on Secured Logistics Document Exchange. In another development, Rajiv Anand has been re-appointed as the deputy MD for 3 years from August 4, 2022.

Unichem Laboratories | Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India acquired 54,850 equity shares of Unichem Laboratories through open market transactions, thereby increasing its shareholding to 5.01 percent from 4.93 percent.

Fortis Healthcare | The US-based trust Emqore Envesecure has filed a suit against the company, promoter and others for copyright infringement. It has claimed $6.5 billion damage in the suit.

Indo Count Industries | ICRA has upgraded its credit rating for the company's long term bank facilities and reaffirmed credit rating for the short term bank facilities.

5paisa Capital | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 0.74 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3.18 crore in Q3FY21 while its revenue jumped to Rs 80.05 crore from Rs 49.56 crore YoY.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) | Number of loans disbursed through its platform increased by 401 percent YoY to 0.44 crore loans in Q3FY 2022. In Q3 FY 2022, the value of loans disbursed through the platform was Rs 2,180 crore, an increase of 365 percent YoY. The company has seen stellar growth in each of its lending products.

Gravita India | The company has approved fund-raising of Rs 300 crore.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial | The company's board has approved raising up to Rs 300 crore. It has got an offer from a promoter to infuse Rs 300 crore in the company. Spandana Sphoorty Financial will evaluate the fund infusion offer from the promoter.

Timex Group India | The watchmaker has sealed agreements with

Timex Nederland B.V (Sequel Division) for the grant of manufacturing and distribution rights of “Guess” & “Gc” branded watches for India.