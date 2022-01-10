Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 10

Buzzing stocks: Tata Steel, Indigo, Reliance Industries, Sobha, Kotak Mahindra Bank are some of the buzzing stocks on Monday. SGX Nifty50 futures rose 0.5 percent to 17,946 as of 7:44 am indicating a positive start for Indian headline indices.

Key Indian indices are expected to start the week on a higher note and shrug off the sightly cautious trend in global markets. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Tata Steel | The company has increased its stake in JV company, Medica TS Hospital, to 51 percent from 26 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation | The airline said it will cancel around 20 percent of its flights because of the Omicron crisis and waive change fees till March 31 in response to customer needs.

Reliance Industries | RIL announced the acquisition of New York's premium luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental for $98.15 million.

Sobha | The company reported a sales volume of 13,22,684 square feet of super built-up area valued at Rs 1,047.5 crore in Q3FY22, up from a sales volume of 11,33,574 square feet of super built-up area valued at Rs 887.6 crore in Q3FY21. Sobha share of sale value stood at Rs 908.2 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 677.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Kotak Group has confirmed in a statement that it has placed on record its objections to inappropriate language used by BharatPe co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover against one of its employees. The firm also confirmed that it had received a notice from Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Grover, accusing the bank of failing to secure financing and allocation of shares in an IPO launched by Nykaa.

Cyient | Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC sold 21.16 lakh equity shares in the company through open market transactions on January 6. Post this, AMC's shareholding has reduced to 33.93 lakh shares from 56.1 lakh shares earlier.

Avenue Supermarts | The company's standalone profit rose nearly 25 percent YoY to Rs 586 crore, while revenue came in 22 percent higher at Rs 9,065 crore in Q3FY22.

Mahanagar Gas | The company has hiked CNG price by Rs 2.50 to Rs 66 per kg and PNG by Rs 1.50 to Rs 39.50 per SCM.

CSB Bank | CVR Rajendran decided to take early retirement from the post of MD & CEO and to continue leading the bank till March 31, 2022.

Dilip Buildcon | Subsidiary Sannur Bikarnakette Highways has received the financial closure letter from the NHAI, for Four Laning of Sannur to Bikarnakette section of NH-769 under Bharathmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Karnataka.