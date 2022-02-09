Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Feb 9

Buzzing stocks: SGX Nifty rose 0.3 percent to 17,308 as of 7:03 am indicating a positive start for Indian equities. Nykaa, Bharti Airtel, IRCTC, Vedanta, YES Bank, Tata Power, NMDC are some of the stocks in the news today.

With a positive sentiment in global markets, Indian headline indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Abbott India, ACC, Berger Paints India, Bosch, GMR Infrastructure, HEG, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Power Grid Corporation of India, Prestige Estates Projects, SAIL and Tata Power |

These companies will detail their quarterly numbers today.

Bharti Airtel | The company reported a lower profit at Rs 829.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,134 crore in Q2FY22, but revenue rose to Rs 29,866.6 crore from Rs 28,326.4 crore QoQ.

Bata India | The footwear company recorded a sharply higher profit at Rs 72.32 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 26.4 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue surged to Rs 841.3 crore from Rs 615.6 crore YoY.

Vedanta | The company completed a reorganisation review and concluded that the current structure is optimal. It also announced the Capital Allocation policy.

Lupin | The company has received approval from US FDA for the Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution.

Data Patterns (India) | The company clocked a profit of Rs 8.96 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 4.4 crore in Q3FY21. Meanwhile, revenue nearly doubled to Rs 43.84 crore from Rs 22.41 crore YoY.

IRCTC | The company posted a sharp rise in net profit at Rs 208.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 78.08 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue more than doubled to Rs 540.21 crore from Rs 224.37 crore YoY.

Jindal Steel & Power | The company posted a lower profit at Rs 1,621.68 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2,439.89 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue increased to Rs 12,524.86 crore from Rs 9,280.54 crore YoY.

YES Bank | The capital-raising committee of the bank will meet on Friday to consider a proposal to seek the approval of investors for early redemption of certain Basel II- compliant lower tier-II and upper tier-II bonds.

NMDC | The company reported a higher-than-expected profit at Rs 2,049.8 crore but missed revenue expectations. Revenue came in at Rs 5,873.7 crore.