Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Feb 8

Buzzing stocks: SGX Nifty50 rose 0.3 percent to 17,269 as of 7:09 am on Tuesday which indicated a positive start for Indian equities today. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Bharti Airtel, Endurance Technologies, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Escorts, Godrej Consumer Products, Indraprastha Gas, IRCTC, Jindal Steel and Power, Mahanagar Gas, NCC, NMDC and RITES |

These companies will detail their quarterly numbers today.

Adani Wilmar | The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 230 per share.

TVS Motor Company | The company reported a higher profit at Rs 288.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 265.6 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue increased to Rs 5,706.4 crore from Rs 5,391.4 crore YoY.

NALCO | The company recorded a sharply higher profit at Rs 830.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 239.7 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue jumped to Rs 3,773.2 crore from Rs 2,378.7 crore YoY.

Castrol India | The company recorded a sharply higher profit at Rs 758.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 582.9 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 4,192.1 crore from Rs 2,996.9 crore YoY.

Paisalo Digital | The company clocked higher profit at Rs 26 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 22.2 crore in Q3FY21 and revenue rose to Rs 101.4 crore from Rs 86.4 crore YoY.

MM Forgings | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 29.4 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 15.6 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue rose to Rs 293.1 crore from Rs 223 crore YoY.

Jindal Stainless | The company clocked sharply higher profit at Rs 371.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 151.6 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue climbed to Rs 5,368.4 crore from Rs 3,451.9 crore YoY.

Biocon | The company’s arm Biocon Pharma has got US FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Posaconazole Delayed-Release tablets.

TTK Prestige | The company has invested Rs 20 crore in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions through the primary and secondary acquisition of shares. After the acquisition, the company will hold a 40.9 percent stake in Ultrafresh. Further investments will be made to increase its stake up to 51 percent.