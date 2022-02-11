Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Feb 11

Buzzing stocks: SGX Nifty50 tanked nearly 1 percent to 17,440 as of 7:00 am on Friday hinting at a negative start for Indian benchmark indices.

Weak sentiment across global markets might drag Indian benchmark indices lower at open on Friday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Ashok Leyland, Divi's Laboratories, India Cements, Jet Airways (India), Motherson Sumi Systems, NHPC, Oil India, ONGC, Sobha and Voltas |

These companies will detail their quarterly numbers today.

Hero MotoCorp | The company's earnings were largely in line with estimates. Its Q3 FY22 profit came in at Rs 686 crore and revenue stood at Rs 7,883 crore.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The Middleburg unit in the US completed an USFDA audit with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification.

Torrent Power | The company has acquired a 25 MW solar power plant from Blue Diamond Properties & Balrampur Chini.

Zomato | The company has posted a loss at Rs 63.2 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 352.6 crore in Q3FY21 while revenue jumped to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609.4 crore YoY.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers | The company has reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 143.15 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 98.7 crore in Q3FY21. Meanwhile, revenue jumped to Rs 3,699.21 crore from Rs 2,047.88 crore YoY.

Tata Chemicals | The company's profit shot up to Rs 300.98 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 160.85 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue rose to Rs 3,141.58 crore from Rs 2,606.08 crore YoY.

Trent | The company recorded a sharply higher profit at Rs 113.78 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 64.03 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,499.08 crore from Rs 853.63 crore YoY.

V-Mart Retail | The company recorded a higher profit at Rs 57.11 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 47.87 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue surged to Rs 692.02 crore from Rs 470.02 crore YoY.

Quess Corp | The company reported a higher profit at Rs 88.51 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 45.57 crore in Q3FY21. Its revenue jumped to Rs 3,684.98 crore from Rs 2,807.88 crore YoY.