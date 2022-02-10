Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Feb 10

Buzzing stocks: SGX Nifty50 was up 0.3 percent at 17,538.5 as of 6:48 am on Thursday which hinted at a higher start for Dalal Street. Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, M&M, Nykaa, Berger Paints, Amara Raja Batteries, and BEML are some of the buzzing stocks today.

Strength in global equities may push Indian benchmark indices to witness a higher opening on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee will announce its policy decision today. A CNBC-TV18 poll across top economists shows that a majority is expecting the RBI to hike the reverse repo rate in this policy, even as it leaves the stance unchanged. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Amara Raja Batteries, BEML, Cochin Shipyard, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Lemon Tree Hotels, M&M, Quess Corp, Tata Chemicals and Trent |

These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

ACC | ACC reported lower profit at Rs 280.9 crore in Q4CY21 against Rs 472.4 crore in Q4CY20, and revenue rose to Rs 4,225.8 crore from Rs 4,144.7 crore YoY.

Tata Power Company | The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 551.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 318 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 10,913.4 crore from Rs 7,597.9 crore YoY.

Power Grid Corporation of India | The company reported a lower profit at Rs 3,292.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3,367.7 crore in Q3FY21. Its revenue rose to Rs 10,446.8 crore from Rs 10,142.4 crore YoY.

Nykaa | The company recorded a sharp decline in profit at Rs 27.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 68.9 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue climbed to Rs 1,098.3 crore from Rs 807.9 crore YoY.

Berger Paints | The company's profit and revenue missed market expectations. Profit stood at Rs 253 crore and revenue at Rs 2,551 crore in Q3 FY22.

SAIL | The company reported a lower than expected profit at Rs 1,525.5 crore and revenue at Rs 25,247 crore.

Engineers India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 40.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 88 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue also fell to Rs 692.1 crore from Rs 845.4 crore YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company reported a sharply lower profit at Rs 604.2 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2,947.9 crore in Q3FY21 along with a decline in revenue to Rs 6,002.2 crore from Rs 6,364.9 crore YoY.

Petronet LNG | The company clocked strong profit growth, rising to Rs 1,143.5 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 823 crore in Q2FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 12,597.2 crore from Rs 10,813 crore QoQ.