Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 9

Positive sentiment in the US and Asian markets is expected to push Indian headline indices to open higher on Thursday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:
RailTel Corporation of India |
The company has received a work order from Ircon International for design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call & service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment at a total cost of Rs 210.77 crore.
HCL Technologies | The company and apoBank have signed an agreement with Atruvia AG to acquire IT consulting company Gesellschaft für Banksysteme.
Nazara Technologies | Founders of Turkey-based Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San.Tic (Publishme) has subscribed to 30.82 percent stake in Publishme Global FZ LLC. Accordingly, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nazara now holds a 69.18 percent stake in Publishme Global FZ-LLC.
United Breweries | The beer maker has approached the appellate tribunal NCLAT against the Rs 751.8 crore penalty imposed on United Breweries by the fair trade regulator CCI.
REC | The company approved the proposal for sale and transfer of Kallam Transmission to the successful bidder, selected through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process.
NHPC | NHPC's board of directors has approved the merger of subsidiary Lanco Teesta Hydro Power with the company.
Westlife Development | Pankaj Roongta resigns as the Chief Financial Officer of Westlife Development, effective from December 8.
Venus Remedies | The company has been selected for the Production Linked Incentive Scheme of the Indian Government.
Gland Pharma | The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Cangrelor for injection.
Can Fin Homes | The company's board will meet on December 14 to fix the record date and for the declaration of interim dividend.