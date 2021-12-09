Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 9

As of 7:49 am, SGX Nifty50 futures were up 0.5 percent at 17,567 on Thursday. This implied a positive start for Indian equities today. From RailTel Corporation of India to HCL Technologies, Nazara Tech, United Breweries and NHPC, here are some of the buzzing top stocks in trade on Thursday.

Positive sentiment in the US and Asian markets is expected to push Indian headline indices to open higher on Thursday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

RailTel Corporation of India |

The company has received a work order from Ircon International for design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call & service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment at a total cost of Rs 210.77 crore.

HCL Technologies | The company and apoBank have signed an agreement with Atruvia AG to acquire IT consulting company Gesellschaft für Banksysteme.

Nazara Technologies | Founders of Turkey-based Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San.Tic (Publishme) has subscribed to 30.82 percent stake in Publishme Global FZ LLC. Accordingly, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nazara now holds a 69.18 percent stake in Publishme Global FZ-LLC.

United Breweries | The beer maker has approached the appellate tribunal NCLAT against the Rs 751.8 crore penalty imposed on United Breweries by the fair trade regulator CCI.

REC | The company approved the proposal for sale and transfer of Kallam Transmission to the successful bidder, selected through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process.

NHPC | NHPC's board of directors has approved the merger of subsidiary Lanco Teesta Hydro Power with the company.

Westlife Development | Pankaj Roongta resigns as the Chief Financial Officer of Westlife Development, effective from December 8.

Venus Remedies | The company has been selected for the Production Linked Incentive Scheme of the Indian Government.

Gland Pharma | The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Cangrelor for injection.

Can Fin Homes | The company's board will meet on December 14 to fix the record date and for the declaration of interim dividend.