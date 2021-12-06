Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 6

The SGX Nifty50 futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance in India, was down 37 points or 0.2 percent at 17,198 as of 7:19 am. This hinted at a weak start for Dalal Street on Monday. Here's a look at the top buzzing stocks for trade today.

Weak sentiment in the Asian and US markets is expected to weigh on Indian equities on Monday.

Persistent Systems |

HDFC Asset Management Company sold 15.76 lakh equity shares, representing 2.06 percent stake, of the company through open market transactions on December 2. With this, the AMC's shareholding falls to 5.14 percent from 7.20 percent earlier.

TeamLease Services | The company sold 100 percent shareholding in subsidiary IIJT Education.

Tech Mahindra | The company through its subsidiary will acquire US-based Activus Connect LLC and Activus Connect PR LLC, for $62 million.

Lupin | The company and Biomm - a biotechnology company - entered into a distribution and marketing agreement for Pegfilgrastim in Brazil.

Krsnaa Diagnostics | Crisil Ratings has upgraded the company’s long term credit rating to CRISIL BBB+/Positive from CRISIL BBB/Positive and short term credit rating to CRISIL A2 from CRISIL A3+.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem | The company appointed Ashok Bothra (Chartered Accountant) as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Carborundum Universal | Subsidiary CUMI International, Cyprus (CIL) has entered into an agreement to acquire an existing company in Germany which will become a step-down subsidiary of CUMI. This acquisition will help CUMI Group in accessing markets in the European Union for its portfolio that is abrasives, ceramics and electrominerals.

OnMobile Global | The company has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary - OnMobile South Africa Technologies Ltd - to carry on the

business of providing value-added services for telecom operators in South Africa.

India Pesticides | CARE Ratings has reviewed the credit ratings assigned to the company's long term and short term credit facilities to CARE A+ from CARE A with the outlook remaining stable.

Kopran | The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled for December 8, inter alia, to consider and approve the issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Promoter, Promoter Group and Others.