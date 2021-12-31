Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 31

CMS Info Systems, State Bank of India PB Fintech, Power Grid Corporation of India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, PNB, Biocon are some of the top buzzing stocks in focus on Friday. However, with the mixed trend in global markets, Indian headline indices are expected to witness a tepid opening today.

With the mixed trend in global markets, Indian headline indices are expected to witness a tepid opening on Friday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

CMS Info Systems |

Shares of the company will make a debut on the bourses today. The final issue price is fixed at Rs 216 per share.

State Bank of India | SBI buys 9.95 percent stake in India International Exchange.

PB Fintech | The company has approved investment of up to Rs 700 crore in one or more tranches in subsidiary Policybazaar Insurance Brokers during FY22 and FY23, and up to Rs 299.99 crore in subsidiary Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting.

Power Grid Corporation of India | The company has approved investment proposal for the expansion of POWERGRID telecom into data centre business and to establish a data centre at Manesar at an estimated cost of around Rs 322 crore.

IDFC FIRST Bank | The board of directors of the lender has given an in-principle nod to the merger of IDFC & IDFC Financial Holding Company with IDFC FIRST Bank. The board has formed a committee namely Capital Raise and Corporate Restructuring Committee to work on terms of the proposed merger.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy | The company has approved the preferential allotment of 2.93 crore equity shares, to RNESL at a price of Rs 375 per share, aggregating to Rs 1,099,99 crore. Post the allotment, RNESL will hold 15.46 stake stake in the company.

JSW Energy | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.01 percent stake in the company through open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 9.01 percent from 7 percent earlier.

Biocon | Subsidiary Biocon Biologics' partner Viatris won US Court decisions on Sanofi appeals for Lantus device patents.

Punjab National Bank | The government has appointed UCO Bank MD & CEO AK Goel as the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | The Competition Commission of India gives a provisional nod to Cintra's investment in IRB Infrastructure Developers.