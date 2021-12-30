Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 30

SGX Nifty50 futures climbed higher Thursday morning. As of 7:39 am, the contract was up 0.2 percent at 17,241. From Indian Hotels Company, Varun Beverages to BPCL, Puravankara and IRB Infrastructure Developers, here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today.

Slightly mixed sentiment in global markets is expected to spill over to the Indian stock market as well. Indian benchmark indices may witness a weak opening on Thursday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Indian Hotels Company |

After acquiring the balance 14.28 percent equity stake in ELEL Hotels and Investments, ELEL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Hotels Company.

Financial Services Companies | RBI has released the Financial Stability Report which shows that bad loans are set to rise but even in the worst-case scenario, gross NPAs across the banking system won't hit double-digits by September next year.

Varun Beverages | The company has incorporated a new entity 'Varun Beverages RDC SAS' in the Democratic Republic of Congo to carry on the business of manufacturing, selling, trading and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired over 2 percent stake in the company through open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in BPCL has increased to 7.03 percent from 5.01 percent earlier.

Puravankara | The company will sell 49 percent stake in arm Keppel Puravankara Development to Keppel Investment for Rs 112 crore.

Kimia Biosciences | The company has been validated for the supply of pharmaceutical raw material (Bilastine) to Bangladesh by the Government of Bangladesh. This certificate of source validation is valid for 3 years from the date of issue.

Deep Industries | The company has received an order from GSPC LNG for the hiring of gas compression services at GSPC LNG Terminal, Mundra, Gujarat, for 5 years. The total estimated value of the contract is approximate Rs 44.40 crore.

KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has received confirmation of the order for executing a solar power project of 10 MWDC capacity from Colourtex Industries, Surat under the 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | The company has raised Rs 5,346.6 crore as it has approved allotment of 25,24,50,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 211.79 per share to Cintra INR Investments BV and Bricklayers Investment Pte Ltd.

BASF India | The company has reached an agreement to divest its manufacturing site in Quincy, Florida and the associated attapulgite business for $60 million to Clariant.