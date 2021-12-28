Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 28

SGX Nifty50 futures gained 0.4 percent to 17,177.5, as of 7:30 am, hinting at a higher opening for the Indian benchmark indices. Along with the IPO listing of Supriya Lifescience, investors will keenly track stocks such as RBL Bank, Paras Defence, Gokaldas Exports and Indian Hotels Company.

Key global indices witnessed an uptrend which is likely to have a rub-off effect on Indian headline indices on Tuesday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Supriya Lifescience |

The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The final issue price is fixed at Rs 274 per share.

RBL Bank | The bank has signed an agreement with Bajaj Finance for the extension of the partnership of co-branded credit cards for a period of 5 years to December 2026.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies | The company has bagged an order from the Development Establishment and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Paras Defence will handle the technology of Border Surveillance Systems as developed by Instruments Research and DRDO .

Gokaldas Exports | ICRA has upgraded the long-term rating for the captioned Line of Credit (LoC) of the company to A- (positive) from BBB (stable). Similarly, the rating agency has upgraded the short-term rating for the captioned LOC to A2+ from A3+.

Shyam Metalics and Energy | The company announced 20 percent increase in sponge iron manufacturing capacity.

Maharashtra Seamless | The company has bagged orders worth Rs 150.70 crore from PSU companies for the supply of ERW and seamless pipes.

Indian Hotels Company | Tata Group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company on Monday said that hotel bookings have slowed down for January and February 2022.

GR Infraprojects | The Provisional Completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer for the development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-VII) from Mojrapur to Bijaura (Ghazipur) in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis, and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation.

Siemens | A joint venture between TRIL Urban Transport, a Tata Group company, and Siemens Project Ventures, a subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services, under public-private partnership route (PPP) will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, Pune. The joint venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail.

Cosmo Films | The company should be able to close FY22 with Rs 3,000 crore topline, said Pankaj Poddar, CEO of Cosmo Films.