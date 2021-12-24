Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 24

From Data Patterns India, L&T Finance Holdings, Indigo, Allcargo Logistics, to Tega Industries, TCS, United Breweries, and more, here are the top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 24. SGX Nifty50 was up 0.4 percent at 17,146 as of 7:41 am, hinting at a higher start for Indian benchmark indices.

Sentiment in the global markets was upbeat which is likely to push Indian headline indices to open higher on Friday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Data Patterns India |

The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 585 per share.

L&T Finance Holdings | The company will sell its mutual fund business L&T Investment Management to HSBC Asset Management (India) for $425 million.

InterGlobe Aviation | The company appointed Neetan Chopra as Chief Digital & Information Officer. Chopra will join IndiGo with effect from January 3, 2022.

Allcargo Logistics | The company has approved to restructure the business by way of a scheme of arrangement and demerger. Container freight station/inland container depots and any other related logistics businesses of the company will be demerged into Allcargo Terminals, and engineering and equipment leasing and hiring solutions, logistics park, warehousing, real estate development and leasing activities and other related businesses of the company will be demerged into Translndia Realty & Logistics Parks.

Tega Industries | The board of directors has given in-principle approval for an investment of Rs 175 crore for an additional plant in Chile, to be set up in around two years.

Mphasis | Subsidiary Mphasis Consulting, UK, and Ardonagh have agreed to set up a shared services entity to service middle and back-office functions. To execute this, Mphasis and Ardonagh, signed a Business Venture Agreement wherein, Mphasis has acquired 51 percent stake in Mrald, a company incorporated in England and Wales.

United Breweries | The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has stayed the order passed by the Competition Commission of India upon a condition of pre-deposit of 10 percent of the penalty amount imposed on United Breweries. The company will comply with directions and the 10 percent amount shall be deposited through a fixed deposit receipt within stipulated time as mentioned in the order.

TCS | La Mobilière, the oldest private non-life insurer in the Swiss market, selected TCS as a strategic partner to accelerate its digital transformation agenda.

Ajanta Pharma | The company will consider a proposal to buy back equity shares, on December 28.

Oricon Enterprises | The company and it's material subsidiary United Shippers will subscribe to 2 lakh and 22 lakh shares, respectively, in promoter group company Kopran at 255 rupees per share, being issued on a preferential basis.