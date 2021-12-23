Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 23

Medplus Health Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, PSP Projects, Inox Wind, Vivanta Industries are some of the top buzzing stocks for trade on Thursday. Strength in the US equities overnight and Asian equities today might lead Indian benchmark indices to open higher today.

Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Medplus Health Services |

The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 796 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | The bank's subsidiary Kotak Mahindra Prime acquired the passenger vehicle financing portfolio of Ford Credit India, the Indian captive financing arm of Ford Motor company.

PSP Projects | Gujarat Pollution Control Board has granted consent to establish for setting up of industrial plant for manufacturing of precast, and the company has started manufacturing activities.

Ceinsys Tech | The company announced the acquisition of Allygrow Technologies.

Inox Wind | The company's board of directors will meet on December 27, 2021 to consider a proposal for raising funds.

Indiabulls Real Estate | The board of directors has approved raising funds aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore.

Great Eastern Shipping Co | The company's board of directors will meet on December 27, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of Great Eastern Co.

Vivanta Industries | The company has received an order from Vitaanova Healthcare Uganda, for the execution of a pharmaceutical project for manufacturing tablets, capsules and oral liquids on a turnkey basis including planning, designing, engineering, construction, supply, installation and commissioning of plant and machinery along with obtaining WHO approval. The entire project with an aggregate value of $5.9 million is to be completed within 18 months from the date of signing the contract.

Kolte-Patil Developers | The company's board of directors has approved the merger of the two wholly-owned subsidiaries namely Tuscan Real Estate and PNP Agotech into the company and demerger of the retail business of its wholly-owned subsidiary Kolte-Patil Properties and merge the retail business into the company.

Axiscades Technologies | The company has approved the appointment of Shashidhar SK as Chief Financial Officer.