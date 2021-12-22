Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 22

As of 7:25 am, SGX Nifty50 futures gained 0.4 percent at 16,898.5 which hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday. From Metro Brands to HCL Technologies, India Cements, YES Bank, MOIL and JSW Energy, here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Investor sentiment improved in global markets which is likely to have a rub-off effect on the Indian market on Wednesday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Metro Brands |

The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The final issue price is Rs 500 per share.

HCL Technologies | The company bagged a five-year digital transformation contract from CEMEX.

India Cements | Radhakishan S Damani and Others acquired 2.03 percent stake in the company through an open market transaction. With this, the stakeholding has increased to 22.76 percent from 20.73 percent.

YES Bank | The lender's board of directors has approved raising funds up to Rs 10,000 crore.

MOIL | The company has fixed December 31 as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners of buyback. The total buyback shares represent 14.3 percent of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of MOIL.

IndiaMART InterMESH | Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, the company has agreed to acquire 4,784 compulsorily convertible series A preference shares and 100 equity shares aggregating to 26.01 percent of Edgewise Technologies.

JSW Energy | The company's wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Energy (Barmer) has completed buyback of shares aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore.

Bal Pharma | ICRA upgraded credit rating outlook from 'stable' to 'positive'.

CreditAccess Grameen | The company will invest up to Rs 250 crore in subsidiary Madura Micro Finance to augment the capital adequacy ratio of the arm.