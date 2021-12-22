Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 22

Investor sentiment improved in global markets which is likely to have a rub-off effect on the Indian market on Wednesday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:
Metro Brands |
The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The final issue price is Rs 500 per share.
HCL Technologies | The company bagged a five-year digital transformation contract from CEMEX.
India Cements | Radhakishan S Damani and Others acquired 2.03 percent stake in the company through an open market transaction. With this, the stakeholding has increased to 22.76 percent from 20.73 percent.
YES Bank | The lender's board of directors has approved raising funds up to Rs 10,000 crore.
MOIL | The company has fixed December 31 as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners of buyback. The total buyback shares represent 14.3 percent of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of MOIL.
IndiaMART InterMESH | Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, the company has agreed to acquire 4,784 compulsorily convertible series A preference shares and 100 equity shares aggregating to 26.01 percent of Edgewise Technologies.
JSW Energy | The company's wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Energy (Barmer) has completed buyback of shares aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore.
Bal Pharma | ICRA upgraded credit rating outlook from 'stable' to 'positive'.
CreditAccess Grameen | The company will invest up to Rs 250 crore in subsidiary Madura Micro Finance to augment the capital adequacy ratio of the arm.
Visagar Polytex | The company will consider a proposal to raise funds on December 24, by issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders through a rights issue.