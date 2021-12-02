Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 2

A drop in SGX Nifty50 futures hinted that Indian equities might witness heavy selling pressure on Thursday. The contract was down 0.6 percent at 17,150 as of 7:55 am. From RITES to Bharti Airtel and Hero Motocorp, here's a look at the top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 2.

RITES |

The Railway Ministry informed the company that a new line between Belgaum and Dharwad via Kittur, a new Shimoga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur line, and Tumkur-Devangere via Chitradurga new line project will not be executed by the company.

Maruti Suzuki India | The automaker's total sales for November fell over 9 percent Year-On-Year to 1.39 lakh units as compared to the CNBC-TV18 poll of 1.44 lakh units.

Eicher Motors | The company's Royal Enfield sales came in at 51,654 units for November against a CNBC-TV18 poll of 50,000 units.

Hero MotoCorp | The two-wheeler company's total sales stood at 3,49,393 units in November as compared to the CNBC-TV18 poll of 3.95 lakh units. In the corresponding period last year, Hero MotoCorp posted a total sales of 591,091 units.

Raymond | The company's board approves listing of engineering and auto parts business 'JK Files & Engineering Ltd' through Rs 800-crore IPO which will be an Offer for Sale (OFS). There will be no fresh issuance of shares.

Infosys | The technology major announced an extension of its strategic collaboration with Proximus to digitally transform, develop and maintain their IT applications with leading AI and automation solutions.

Mahindra Logistics | The company and LOGOS have announced a long-term lease agreement for 1.4 million square feet of warehouse facilities at the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate in Delhi NCR.

Bharti Airtel | The telecom operator is in early talks to acquire a majority stake in Dish TV India, as per a media report.

India Grid Trust | A consortium of subsidiaries IndiGrid 1 and IndiGrid 2 has received a Letter of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy to establish 'transmission system for evacuation of power from Renewable projects in Osmanabad area (1 GW) in Maharashtra' on build, own, operate and maintain basis.

Parag Milk Foods | The officials of the Income-Tax Department visited the company's premises for search under section 132 of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, on November 25, 2021. The company officials are responding to all the queries raised by the Authorities, Parag Milk Foods said.