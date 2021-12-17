Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Engineers India, Persistent Systems, Greenlam Industries, Ujjivan Financial Services, Union Bank of India are some of the stocks to watch out for today. SGX Nifty50, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance in India, was down 0.2 percent at 17,292.5 as of 7:36 am on Friday hinting at a flat-to-negative start for Indian equities today. Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 17:

Escalating US-China tensions, the Bank of England raising interest rates and the US Federal Reserve's move to double the pace at which it tapers bond-buying, are likely to weigh on Indian equities. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Gujarat Fluorochemicals |

A fire broke out on Thursday in one of the multi-product plants at the company's Ranjitnagar site situated in Gujarat. Three casualties and ten injuries have been ascertained as a fallout of this incident.

Engineers India | The company inked an agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology for joint development of technology for large scale cultivation of algae and extraction of value-added products.

Persistent Systems | ATOSS, a Germany-based software provider for workforce management, has selected Persistent to transform its customer relationship management with the help of salesforce integrations.

Union Bank of India | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.01 percent stake in the bank through open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding has risen to 5.16 percent from 3.15 percent earlier.

Redex Protech | The company has invested in the capital of CVM Industrial Park LLP as a business partner to carry out the project Yash CVM Industrial Park at Sakarda near Baroda. The project size would be around Rs 100-125 crore.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries | The company entered into an agreement for the sale of Santi Tea Estate for Rs 6.01 crore. It has also entered into an agreement with Warren Tea for the acquisition of Balijan North Tea Estate at Chabua, Assam.

KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has received confirmation of the orders for executing a solar power project of 2.78 MWdc capacity from two clients under the Captive Power Producer segment.

Greenlam Industries | The company has received permission from the appropriate authority, allowing Greenlam Industries to resume manufacturing activity at the plant located in Behror, Rajasthan.

Motherson Sumi Systems | Fitch Ratings has affirmed Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BB’ for Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV, a material subsidiary of Motherson Sumi Systems with a stable outlook.

Ujjivan Financial Services | The company's board of directors has approved the appointment of Renzo Christopher Viegas as the Additional Director for 3 years with effect from December 17.