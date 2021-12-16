Adani Ports, Wipro, Vodafone Idea, Sigachi Industries, Sun Pharma are some of the buzzing stocks for trade on Thursday. SGX Nifty50 futures rose 0.5 percent as of 7:22 am to 17,333.5 which hinted at a higher start for Indian benchmark indices. Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 16:

An uptrend in global equities was aided by the speculation that the tightening of policy by the US Federal Reserve, as indicated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, will help tackle rising inflationary pressures without derailing economic growth. This is also seen supporting Indian equities on Thursday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone |

The company has signed a share purchase agreement with Adani Transmission for divestment of 100 percent equity stake of MPSEZ Utilities.

Wipro | The company will acquire LeanSwift Solutions for $21 million in an all-cash deal. The deal is expected to be completed by March 2022. Besides, the technology major has entered into a partnership with Italy-based UMPI , a smart lighting and building products maker, who will use the Wipro Sewage Monitor to empower water companies, municipalities in Europe.

Vodafone Idea | The telco is reportedly targeting a four-fold jump in annual capital expenditure to $2 billion, the company's top management has said, as it looks to take on stronger rivals.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | A b lock trade of 10-11 percent is likely today. Promoter Sameer Gehlaut is likely to sell his stake in the company while two large investors are expected to pick up a 6-7 percent stake.

Vakrangee | The company partnered with Pharmeasy to provide online medicines & healthcare services across its platform.

Cipla | The company has acquired up to 33 percent of the partnership interest in Clean Max Auriga Power LLP. This agreement is in line with the company’s commitment to enhance the share of renewable power sources in its operation and to comply with the regulatory requirements for being a captive user under electricity laws.

Jubilant Industries | After the permission from National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Commission), subsidiary Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has restarted manufacturing operations of its Sahibabad plant.

Sun Pharma | The company's subsidiary has received final approval from the US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for injection.

Power Grid Corporation of India | The board of directors has approved to pay Rs 7/share as an interim dividend.

Sigachi Industries | The company and National Institute Of Pharmaceutical Education and Research have signed an agreement. Both parties have mutually agreed to extend assistance and support in the field of Innovation and Research.