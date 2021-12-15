Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 15

From Adani Green Energy to Bharti Airtel, ITC GR Infra and Deepak Nitrite, here are the top buzzing stocks for trade on Wednesday. Indian benchmark indices may see a weak opening today following a subdued movement in Nifty50 futures that are listed on the Singapore Exchange.

A mixed trend in global equities might weigh on Indian equities on Wednesday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Bharti Airtel |

The telco is collaborating with Capgemini to bring 5G based enterprise-grade solutions in India.

ITC | The cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate, at its first-ever analyst meet on Tuesday, expressed willingness to list its IT arm, make selective acquisitions in consumer goods, and demerge the hotels business.

Mold-Tek Packaging | The company launched the QIP issue on Tuesday and has approved a floor price of Rs 722.40 per equity share for the issue.

GR Infraprojects | The company said the project "Development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-IV) from Sidhi Ganeshpur to Sansarpur in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis" has been provisionally completed. Subsidiaries GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway and GR Ludhiana Rupnagar Highway have executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India.

Tamilnadu PetroProducts | CARE upgraded credit rating on the company's long-term bank facilities to A from A-, with a stable outlook.

Deepak Nitrite | The company's board of directors will meet on December 22 to consider raising funds.

SMS Lifesciences India | The company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement and Share-Subscription Agreement with ChemWerth Inc. USA, strategic investor and their associates on Monday, for divestment of up to 10 percent stake in Mahi Drugs, and raising fresh equity in Mahi Drugs, on a private placement basis.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India | ICRA has upgraded the company's credit rating to 'AA-' from 'A+' while reviewing the existing ratings.

Ansal Housing | Housing Development Finance Corporation invokes a pledge on 50 lakh shares of Ansal Housing, aggregating 8.42 percent of its paid-up share capital.

Adani Green Energy | The company has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp of India to supply 4.66 gigawatts of renewable power.