Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 14

SGX Nifty50 futures contract was 0.8 percent lower at 17,324.5 as of 7:33 am on Monday. This indicated that Indian benchmark indices may open lower today. From Anand Rathi Wealth shares making their debut on the bourses today to Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, PB Fintech, Raymond and Greenlam Industries, here are the most buzzing stocks for Tuesday:

Largely negative sentiment in the US and Asian markets may weigh on Indian equities on Tuesday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Anand Rathi Wealth

Shares of the company will make their debut on the bourses today. The price band for the offer is Rs 530-550 per share.

PB Fintech | The company approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry on the business of an Account Aggregator (AA). The AA has to be licenced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Vodafone Idea | The telecom operator has rolled out its music streaming service in alliance with Hungama Music in an attempt to strengthen its OTT content offerings and gain subscribers, a report said.

Vedanta | The company has taken steps to settle all disputes related to the imposition of retrospective tax and accordingly has withdrawn cases in the Delhi High Court as well as before an international arbitration tribunal retrospective tax dispute with the government.

SecureKloud Technologies | Healthcare Triangle Inc, USA, a step-down subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, has acquired DevCool Inc, USA, an electronic health record (EHR) focused healthcare IT and managed services company.

V-Guard Industries | The company's board will meet on December 20 to consider the proposal for making a strategic investment.

Greenlam Industries | The company announced prominent plans for a fast-tracked expansion, and investment of Rs 950 crore over a period of 2-3 years, towards setting up of third laminate plant and foray into plywood and particle board business.

IRCON International | The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for the projects worth Rs 1,107 crore floated by the National Highways Authority of India.

Shah Alloys | Income Tax Department carried out search operations at various locations of the company from December 8 to December 11, 2021.

Raymond | A meeting of the Board of Directors of Raymond will be held on December 17 to consider and approve the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore on Private Placement basis.