Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 10

Buzzing stocks today: Nifty50 futures listed on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 17,530.5 as of 7:15 am, which indicated a flat-to-negative open for Indian benchmark indices. From Star Health to Spicejet, Weizmann, Infosys, HFCL to Bajaj Electricals and RBL Bank, here are the top buzzing stocks for trade on Friday.

Marquee investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company's shares will make a debut on the bourses today.

InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet | The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services till January 31, 2022.

Weizmann | The company approved the proposal to buy back up to 14,12,515 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 60 per share on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process.

Infosys | Infosys Equinox collaborated with Packable to help amplify its direct to consumer e-commerce offerings for its brand partners.

HFCL | The company closed the qualified institutional placement issue and raised Rs 600 crore by allocating 8,72,72,727 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 68.75 per equity share.

Marksans Pharma | UK MHRA has granted market authorisation to the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Relonchem for Loperamide 2mg hard capsules.

Automobile companies | According to a news report, the Indian Government is planning to provide incentives worth Rs 76,000 crore towards setting up over 20 semiconductor design, components manufacturing and display fabrication units over the next six years.

RBL Bank | The lender is seeking buyers for its Rs 105-crore loan exposure to Future Corporate Resources which holds a majority stake in Future Coupon, a 51:49 joint venture with Amazon, a news report said.

Karur Vysya Bank | The bank has appointed Ramshankar R as the Chief Financial Officer.

Bajaj Electricals | The company has authorised some of the directors and officials to review its corporate structure to unlock growth and value creation for all business segments.