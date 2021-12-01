Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 1

A slight uptick in SGX Nifty50 futures indicated that Indian benchmark indices may open above the flatline. The contract was up 0.3 percent at 17,121 as of 7:49 am. Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, NMDC, and UltraTech Cement are among the top stocks to watch out for today. Take a look at the full list

Maruti Suzuki India |

The company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in December 2021 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat in Gujarat, given the supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation.

NMDC | The company has fixed the price of lump ore at Rs 5,200 per tonne and fines at Rs 4,560 per tonne.

UltraTech Cement | The cement maker has reportedly commenced mining of coal from Bicharpur coal mines in Madhya Pradesh. Coal extracted from the Bircharpur mines is to be used for UltraTech Cement’s internal consumption and will reduce some dependence on coal purchases.

NTPC | Unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4X250 MW) of subsidiary Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company is declared on commercial operation. With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC group will become 67,907.5 MW.

Coal India | The coal major plans to invest Rs 19,650 crore by FY24 to increase coal transportation capacity by 330 million tonnes (mt) by constructing rail links and setting up joint ventures, a report said.

Hathway Cable & Datacom | The company has acquired the balance 3.64 percent stake in subsidiary Hathway Kokan Crystal for Rs 54,880. Now Hathway Kokan Crystal has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

PTC Industries | The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, has received an International Certification for the manufacture of Titanium and Nickel Super Alloy Castings for Aerospace applications.

Strides Pharma Science | SBI Funds Management sold 66,400 equity shares of the company through open market transactions on November 29. With this, the shareholding has fallen to 5.42 percent from 5.50 percent earlier.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company signed an agreement with Economic Policy Research Institute of KYRGYZ Republic, Government of Kyrgyzstan, for the development of railway corridor projects in Kyrgyz Republic to connect from Bishkek to Karakechenskoye.

Zomato | The food delivery company unveiled Zomato Wings, a platform to help restaurants raise investments, as per a media report.