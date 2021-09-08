Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 8

The Indian market is likely to open higher Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. HDFC Life Insurance Company

: The company has convened an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of its shareholders on September 29 to seek their approval for the issuance of preference shares to Exide Industries in the Rs 6,687-crore deal to acquire Exide Life.

2. Cipla: The company has written to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to allow price hike of certain respiratory drugs citing a substantial increase in the cost of a critical ingredient called propellant P227.

3. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company has initiated the supply of the first dose component of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to partner hospitals all over the country.

4. TVS Motor Company: The company has appointed ETG Logistics (ETGL) as its new distributor in South Africa as part of its expansion plan in the country.

5. IDFC First Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has granted its approval for the re-appointment of V Vaidyanathan as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of three years effective from December 19, 2021.

6. PSP Projects: The company is in receipt of a Letter of Intent(s) for projects worth Rs 132.57 crore towards industrial and precast segments from different clients in Gujarat.

7. EID Parry India: The company has approved the setting up of a 120 KLPD grain/sugar syrup/molasses based Distillery at Sankili unit in Andhra Pradesh.

8. Bajaj Consumer Care: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 1.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 3.83 percent from 3.93 percent earlier.

9. ICRA: Life Insurance Corporation of India sold more than 2.07 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 5.81 percent from 7.96 percent earlier.

10. Pil Italica Lifestyle: Promoter entity Dawood Investment sold 46 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 52.50 percent from 54.46 percent earlier.