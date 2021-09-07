Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 7

The Asian markets are trading mixed, while the US markets were shut on account of Labor Day.

The Indian market is likely to open flat Tuesday amid mixed cues from Asian peers. The Asian markets are trading mixed, while the US markets were shut on account of Labor Day.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Infosys

: The company said it has almost completed its buyback programme and its buyback committee will meet on September 8 to consider the closure of the buyback programme.

2. Dish TV: Yes Bank has asked for the removal of directors of Dish TV via special notice under Section 169 of the Companies Act, 2013, and has opposed fundraising of Rs 1,000 crore via a rights issue.

3. BPCL: Arun Kumar Singh has been appointed as Chairman & MD of the company till October 31, 2022, or until further orders.

4. Adani Transmission: The company has appointed Rohit Soni as CFO & KMP with effect from September 6, 2021.

5. Edelweiss Financial Services: The company has raised Rs 400 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

6. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 114.28 crore from Rs 37.52 crore, revenue fell to Rs 2,202.97 crore from Rs 2,631.61 crore, YoY.

7. VST Tillers Tractors: The company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for the distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern African markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia.

8. Orient Cement: HDFC Asset Management Company sold 44.70 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction on September 3, reducing shareholding to 2.97 percent from 5.15 percent earlier.

9. Starteck Finance: The company approved to sell 100 percent stake in subsidiary Starteck Housing Finance to Paripurna Trust and/or Matrabhav Trust for Rs 11.45 crore.

10. International Conveyors: The company sold a 7.95 percent stake in Elpro International for Rs 74.14 crore.