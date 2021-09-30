Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 30

The Indian market is likely to open lower following the negative trend on Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. At 7:51 am, the futures contract was down 0.3 percent at 17,658.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Blue Dart Express |

The company announced its general price increase effective from January 1, 2022. The average shipment price increase will be 9.6 percent compared to 2021, dependent on the shipping profile.

Persistent Systems | The company will acquire Software Corporation International and its affiliate, Fusion360, and Shree Partners including its subsidiary in India, thereby expanding its cloud capabilities.

Reliance Industries | RIL defended the appointment of Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director after two of the Indian conglomerate’s institutional investors said they would oppose the move.

HDFC Bank | The bank levied a fee to deter customers who submitted forged documents to obtain loans instead of reporting them to law enforcement, as per reports.

Karur Vysya Bank | Foreign portfolio investor Olympus India Holdings has sold 2.6 percent stake in the lender.

Indian Overseas Bank | The Reserve Bank of India has lifted the curbs on the lender and has taken the bank out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework.

Adani Total Gas | The company had claimed authorisation for Sanand, Bavla and Dholka areas of Ahmedabad, but the Supreme Court dismissed its plea.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Shareholders of the company, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC have filed a petition

against the company, before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, inter alia requesting the tribunal to order an extraordinary general meeting of the company.

Birla Corporation | The company will increase its annual cement production capacity to 30 million tonnes by 2027 as compared to its earlier target of raising production capacity to 25 million tonnes by 2025.

SJVN | State-run hydropower generator SJVN's plan to acquire PTC India's wind power assets has reportedly hit a hurdle.