Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 3

The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were flat at the 17,257.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries

: The company’s subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures has acquired sole control of Just Dial and now holds 40.98 percent in Just Dial.

2. PNB Housing Finance: SEBI has filed an appeal with Supreme Court against Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)’s split verdict in the PNB Housing-Carlyle deal case. The company said it is examining the appeal filed by SEBI.

3. Granules India: The company has received a licence from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market COVID-19 treatment drug, 2- Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG).

4. Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank approved raising of equity share capital upto Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches and Rs 1,000 crore by way of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

5. Rossari Biotech: The company has completed the acquisition of the first tranche of 76 percent of Tristar Intermediaries.

6. GOCL Corporation: The company completed the acquisition of APDLE Estates from Hinduja Realty Ventures.

7. NHPC: The company has completed the renovation and modernisation of the 180 MW Baira Siul Power Station in Himachal Pradesh.

8. IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has emerged as a preferred bidder for Chittoor - Thachur Six Laning Highway Hybrid Annuity Project in Tamil Nadu.

9. Goodluck India: The company has been awarded a Letter of Intent (LoI) for an order worth Rs 198.76 crore by L&T Ltd for the Bullet Train project in the country.

10. Salzer Electronics: The company has incorporated a joint venture Salzer Emarch Electromobilidy to make electric conversion kits for auto-rickshaws, cars and buses and also manufacture novel electric driven utility vehicles and other allied activities.