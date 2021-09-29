Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 29

Indian equities may see a negative start on Wednesday following a similar trend in the Nifty50 futures contract on the Singapore Exchange. The contract was 0.6 percent lower at 17610.50 as on 7:24 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade on Wednesday:

Lupin |

After receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, Lupin announced the launch of Droxidopa Capsules which is a generic equivalent of Northera Capsules of Lundbeck NA. Droxidopa Capsules had estimated annual sales of $294 million in the US.

HDFC Asset Management Company | Promoter Standard Life will sell 1.6 crore shares of the company with a floor price of Rs 2,870 which means a near 7 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price. The deal size is about Rs 3,042 crore.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC | The company's initial public offer opens for bidding today and closes on October 1. The company plans to raise Rs 2,768.25 crore through its public issue and the price band was fixed at Rs 695-712 per share.

Reliance Industries and Future Group companies | The National Company Law Tribunal allowed Kishore Biyani-led Future Group companies to hold meetings of its shareholders and creditors to seek approval for the sale of assets to Reliance Retail.

Max Healthcare Institute | Kayak Investments, one of the promoters of the company, will offload about 6.3 crore shares of Max Healthcare for at least 2,220 crore. Shares could be sold at a price between Rs 350-370 per share.

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics | The company has signed a memorandum of agreement for acquiring one Bulk carrier of 35,152 DWT which will be delivered between October 15 and November 30.

Nirlon | The interest rate on the company’s debt taken from Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has been reduced to 7.25 percent per annum from 8.00 percent which came into effect from September 1, 2021.

Aviation companies | Government extended the ban on scheduled international flights till October 31. Meanwhile, American Airlines has signed a codeshare agreement with IndiGo, which allows the former to sell seats on the Indian carrier's flights operating on 29 routes.

NBCC India | The total estimated cost of construction for a project has increased to Rs 1,942 crore, out of which Rs 1,000 was sanctioned to NBCC in FY 2020-21. Accordingly, in continuation, the company will get an additional business amounting to Rs 942 crore.

Housing Development Finance Corporation | HDFC will raise Rs 6,000 crore via bond issue. The bids for subscription will open on September 29 and close on the same day.

Atul Auto | The commercial production at the company's Bhayla Plant for manufacturing three-wheelers has commenced on September 27.