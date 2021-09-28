Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 28

Indian indices are seen witnessing a tepid start on Tuesday following the mixed trend in Asian markets. The SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, were trading flat at 17871.50 as of 07:47 am.

A tepid start for the Indian equities is likely, with investors keeping a close watch on stocks such as Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki among others.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade on Tuesday:

Cyient |

The company was recently recognized by Amazon Web Services as a Select-Tier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network.

Reliance Industries | Glance, already backed by RIL's partner Google, could give the Mukesh Ambani-led company access to content on the lock screen for its upcoming Google-Jio, as per reports.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | The disinvestment of BPCL is intended to be completed by March 2022, according to company Chairman, Arun Kumar Singh. Further, BPCL plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years in raising petrochemical production capacity, gas business, clean fuel and augmenting marketing infrastructure.

Maruti Suzuki India | The company has told its component suppliers to be ready for the production of 160,000-180,000 cars and SUVs in October, as automaker is making arrangements to secure supply of chipsets through multiple channels, as per reports.

RBL Bank | Reserve Bank of India imposes a penalty of Rs 2 crore on RBL Bank for breaching deposit and board composition norms.

Raymond | The company's board approves consolidation of automobile components and tools along with hardware businesses. Raymond got an in-principle nod for subsidiarisation of real estate business division through a wholly-owned arm, and will also consolidate its B2C business.

Allcargo Logistics | The company is reportedly weighing a potential entry into the container terminal operation business to tap synergies with the container freight stations and inland container depots the firm runs across India.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals | The initiation of anti-dumping duty investigation concerning imports of 'Caprolactum' originating in or exported from the EU, Korea RP, Russia and Thailand is seen benefitting the company.

Bharti Airtel | The company's direct-to-home arm plans to stop imports of high-definition set-top boxes by the end of this year, having started domestic manufacturing of the devices in Noida in partnership with Skyworth Electronics, reports said.

GAIL India | Record-high liquefied natural gas prices will hurt the sector in the long run, slow industries' switch to natural gas, and delay India's plan of launching LNG-powered trucks. While higher prices are expanding the GAIL's margins, they are a setback to consumers, according to reports.