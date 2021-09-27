Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 27

The Indian benchmark indices may witness a positive start on Monday following the strength in the September futures contract of Nifty50 on the Singapore Exchange which was up 0.5 percent at 17944.50 as of 0720 IST.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade on Monday:

Multiplex operators |

Theatres in Maharashtra will open after October 22 while observing all COVID safety protocols and a standard operating procedure is in the works and will be declared soon.

Biocon | The company said the US Food and Drug Administration has issued six observations after the inspection of the manufacturing facility of its Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd.

Dalmia Bharat | The company has announced the commencement of commercial production of Line 2, having a capacity of 2.25 million tonnes at its Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works Unit near Cuttack, Odisha.

Shoppers Stop | Private labels and the beauty businesses will be among the growth drivers for the company, which aims to launch new private labels that would cater to emerging lifestyle needs and more than double that business over the next 12 months. On the beauty front, it will launch 50 new brands in the next 12 months, while doubling its online beauty business.

HDFC Bank | The private bank announced that it will double its rural reach to 2 lakh villages in the next 18-24 months. The lender plans this expansion through a combination of branch network, business correspondents, business facilitators, CSC partners, virtual relationship management and digital outreach platforms.

Nucleus Software Exports | The board of directors has approved the proposal to buy back its own fully paid equity shares at a price of Rs 700 per share, through the tender offer route.

Alankit | The company entered into a project from Punjab National Bank related to a request for proposal for engagement of corporate business correspondents for financial inclusion by providing banking services through kiosks. For this, Alankit will receive from Punjab National Bank a substantial amount.

Finolex Cables | The boards of two major corporate shareholders of the company will meet today to assess the situation after two proxy advisory firms raised corporate governance issues.

Vodafone Idea | The company's Managing Director and CEO Ravinder Takkar said he has had several interactions across various parts of the government leading up to the announcement of telecom reforms. In all his conversations, it was absolutely clear that the government has no interest in owning or acquiring or running any other telecom company, Takkar added, as per reports.

Shriram City Union Finance | Acacia II Partners LP and others sold 3 lakh shares in the company through open market on September 17, reducing shareholding to 3.01 percent from 3.46 percent earlier.