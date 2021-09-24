Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 24

The Indian benchmark indices may witness a positive start on Friday following the strength in September futures of Nifty50 on the Singapore Exchange which were up 0.1 percent at 17845 as of 0803 IST.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Sansera Engineering |

The company will list its equity shares on September 24. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 744 per share.

Indian Bank | The lender has declared two accounts amounting to Rs 3.16 billion as non-performing and has declared these as fraud and reported to the RBI as per regulatory requirement.

Vedanta | The company will delist its American Depository Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and, will concentrate all trading of shares on the NSE and BSE.

Globus Spirits | The NCLT Principal Bench, New Delhi has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation between the company and Unibev.

Aditya Birla Capital | The board has approved an initial public offering by way of an offer for sale of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a material subsidiary of the company. The IPO will be open for subscription by anchor investors on September 28 and by the public on September 29 and shall close on October 1. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 695-712 per equity share.

Infosys | The technology company has deployed more than 750 people to rapidly resolve the challenges in the income tax e-filing portal.

Steel companies | Evergrande Real Estate Group’s debt woes will not affect Indian steel manufacturers, instead, steel majors are reportedly hoping to clock record exports this fiscal year.

Information Technology companies | Technology major Accenture reported a robust revenue growth for the quarter ending August.

Healthcare Global Enterprises | ICRA has upgraded the rating of the long-term bank facilities of the company to A+/ stable from A-/stable and short term facilities to A1 from A2+.

PVR | CRISIL has downgraded long term rating of bank loan facilities of the company to A+/negative from AA-/negative and short term rating to A1 from A1+.