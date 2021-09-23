Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 23

Indian headline indices might witness a higher opening on Thursday with the September futures contract of Nifty50 on the Singapore Exchange being 0.6 percent higher in trade at 17669.

Domestic benchmark indices are expected to witness a positive start today following a largely similar trend in the global markets.

Here are top 10 buzzing stocks for trade on Thursday:

Infosys |

The company announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases.

Bharti Airtel | The record date for the company's Rs 21,000-crore rights issue is set as September 28. The rights issue will open on October 5 and close on October 21.

Vodafone Idea | The company will review the terms of its planned fund-raise and may drop a plan to monetize assets, managing director and chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar reportedly said. This is after last week’s telecom rescue package eased concerns over the telecom company's survival.

Escorts | Japanese agriculture and heavy equipment firm Kubota Corp is in talks with the promoters of the company, the Nanda family, to raise its stake and eventually become a controlling shareholder in the tractor maker, as per reports.

Asian Granito | The company's rights issue opens today and closes on October 7.

Zomato | Food delivery companies Swiggy and Zomato have sought clarification from the government about the recent decision to treat them on a par with restaurants under the GST framework. The companies want clarity around how GST would be levied and whether this could lead to “tax cascading” or problems in claiming input tax credits, reports said.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail is reportedly foraying into the intensely competitive online retailing of multi-brand beauty and cosmetics business.

HDFC Bank | In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Arvind Kapil, country head of retail assets at HDFC Bank, said unsecured business, salaried segment, vehicle loans and mortgages, all are seeing a double digital sequential growth. He said the bank is back to pre-COVID levels across products and segments.

Jubilant Ingrevia | Jubilant Life Sciences International, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has divested its entire 10 percent stake in Safe Foods Corporation for $ 18.2 million pursuant to approval of the merger plan between Safe Food and Packers Sanitation Services Inc.

Federal Bank | The lender signs a memorandum of understanding with Ashok Leyland for customised financial solutions.