Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 22

Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to see a tepid opening on Wednesday, following the subdued trend in global peers. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

The company announced its collaboration with ServiceNow to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing industries.

HDFC Bank | The lender plans to double the amount of loans it makes to retail borrowers over the next couple of years as consumer demand ramps up from a pandemic-induced slowdown, as per reports.

Vedanta | The company's proposal to invest Rs 1,240 crore to expand the capacity of an aluminium smelter in Odisha has been reportedly turned down by an expert panel of the Union Ministry of Environment.

Shoppers Stop | With footfalls recovering faster than expected post the COVID-19 second wave, the company has lined up aggressive growth plans for each of its business segments and expects to double its business in 3-4 years, said Venu Nair, MD & CEO of Shoppers Stop.

Torrent Power | The company entered into a share purchase agreement with CESC, Haldia Energy and other nominal shareholders to acquire Surya Vidyut at an enterprise value of 790 crore.

MTAR Technologies | The company received NADCAP certification for its export-oriented unit and unit 5 in Telangana.

Nucleus Software Exports | The company's board will meet on September 24 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

KEC International | The company has secured new orders of Rs 1,157 crore across its various businesses.

Vikas Lifecare | The company's agro products division has received the largest single export order to date, amounting $1 million.

Surya Roshni | The company has bagged an order of Rs 41.22 crore for implementing of smart LED street lights and installation of centralized monitoring system with operation and maintenance from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.