Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 21

Indian equities may open flat on Tuesday amid a sharp sell-off in the global peers. The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-positive start for the broader index in India.

The company has got CCI’s approval to buy a 10.4 percent stake in Gangavaram Port.

HCL Technologies | The company got a five-year digital transformation order from MKS Instruments Inc.

Cadila Healthcare | The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus Healthcare, has entered into an agreement with Integrace to sell two brands -- Mifegest and Cytolog.

YES Bank | The lender has partnered with Visa to offer credit cards to its customers.

SBI Cards and Payment Services | Private equity firm The Carlyle Group, is looking to sell a 3.4 per cent stake in the company worth Rs 3,267 crore through the bourses on Tuesday. The sale price has been fixed at Rs 1021 to Rs 1072.30 apiece.

Nestle India | The company may face commodity headwinds in 2022 due to rising global coffee prices and higher milk prices in India, said Suresh Narayanan, the company's chairman and managing director, as per reports.

Pfizer | Pfizer Inc and BioNTech reportedly said trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine was safe and produced a robust immune response in children aged 5-11. They would seek regulatory approval shortly.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | The lender will buy a 10 percent stake in KFin Technologies for about Rs 310 crore.

Coal India | The company's arm Bharat Coking Coal signed a first of its kind revenue-sharing contract of around Rs 1,880 crore with Prabha Energy for commercial extraction of a coal bed methane, as per reports.

Kitex Garments | The company has signed an agreement with the Telangana Government for investing Rs 2,406 crore in the state.