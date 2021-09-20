Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 20

Indian benchmark indices are seen witnessing a negative start on Monday tracking a similar trend in the SGX Nifty futures. At 8:03 am, the Nifty futures were trading nearly 1 percent or 158.5 points lower at 17,443 on the Singapore Exchange.

Indian benchmark indices are seen witnessing a negative start on Monday tracking a similar trend in the SGX Nifty futures. At 8:03 am, the Nifty futures were trading nearly 1 percent or 158.5 points lower at 17,443 on the Singapore Exchange. Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade today:

Lupin |

The US Food and Drug Administration has concluded an inspection at the company's Goa facility with seven observations.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company has bagged an order from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Rs 10.34 billion.

Aviation | The Ministry of Civil Aviation has increased passenger capacity on domestic flights to 85 percent from 72.5 percent.

Vodafone Idea | Promoters, Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group, may infuse fresh equity capital in the company.

Welspun India | The company's board has approved an expansion plan of about Rs 6,565 million over FY22 and FY23.

Wipro | The company has announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore.

Sobha Ltd | Subhash Mohan Bhat has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of Sobha Ltd and Yogesh Bansal has been appointed in Bhat’s stead.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment | The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 90 per equity share for FY22.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities | The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the UAE for carrying out the business of bakery products and confectionery.

Elgi Equipments | The Company has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia to undertake the business of sale, buy, repair, service, let out on hire, import, export and deal in all types of air compressors, spare parts, fittings and accessories.