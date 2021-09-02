Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 2

The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a flat note Thursday amid mixed global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Axis Bank

: The RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on the bank for contravention of certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

2. State Bank of India: The bank has raised Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel - compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon rate of 7.72 percent.

3. Wipro: The company has appointed Mohammed Areff as the Country Head & Managing Director for the Middle East.

4. Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank has completed the sale of an 8.6 percent stake in Airtel Payments Bank for Rs 294.8 crore.

5. Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales in August 2021 declined 9 percent to 50,144 motorcycles from 45,860 motorcycles in August 2020.

6. Vedanta: The company has approved the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share for FY22 amounting to Rs 6,877 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, September 9, 2021.

7. Coal India: The company’s August provisional offtake rose 9.5 percent YoY to 48.6 mt, while provisional output increased 14.6 percent, YoY, to 42.6 mt.

8 Hindustan Zinc: The company has extended the shutdown at the roaster of Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter which will result in a production loss of about 25 KT of zinc. The company expects the roaster to start operations in mid-October 2021.

9. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: The company’s board has approved raising up to Rs 1,800 crore.

10. Minda Corporation: The company’s subsidiary Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems will acquire a 26 percent stake in charging solutions startup EVQPOINT.