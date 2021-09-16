Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 16

The Indian market is expected to witness a flat start on Thursday amid mixed global cues, as the early indicator of Nifty50's performance, SGX Nifty50, was trading flat at 17,527 as on 7:52 IST.

The Indian market is expected to witness a flat start on Thursday amid mixed global cues, as the early indicator of Nifty50's performance, SGX Nifty50, was trading flat at 17,530 as on 8:30 IST.

Here are top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

Wipro |

The company has secured a multi-year contract from Kuala Lumpur-based Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd.

Hindustan Copper | The government will sell up to 10 per cent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) at Rs 116 per share. The OFS shall take place on September 16 and 17.

Infosys | The company announced a strategic collaboration with SAP to provide business process transformation-as-a-service to enterprises.

Tata Group Companies | Tata Sons, the holding entity of Tata group, has reportedly dismissed reports of the company mulling over changes in its leadership structure.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | The company will make a strategic investment in Paytail Commerce up to a sum not exceeding Rs 9.75 crore.

Embassy Office Parks REIT | Blackstone Group has trimmed its stake in the real estate investment trust through block deals in the open market on Wednesday.

Fineotex Chemical | The company has entered into a strategic pact with the Belgium-based Eurodye-CTC to commercialize specialty chemicals for the Indian market.

HG Infra Engineering | The company has received the Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India for two Hybrid Annuity Model projects for a total of Rs 1,409.22 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp | SEBI passed an order banning the company’s Managing Director Ajay Bhutada and seven others from the securities market after they were found guilty in an insider trading case.

Gujarat Gas | CARE Ratings reaffirms ‘AA+’ rating on the company but revised the outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’.