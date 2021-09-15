Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 15

Indian benchmark indices are likely to witness a tepid start on Wednesday as the September futures of Nifty 50 on the Singapore Exchange was trading slightly higher at 17411.5, up 0.1 percent.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises |

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises bought 50 lakh shares of the media company at Rs 220.4 per share through a bulk deal on the NSE. Separately, BofA Securities also reportedly bought 6 lakh shares of the company at Rs 236 per share. The media company’s stock had skyrocketed 45 percent intraday on Tuesday after top investors of the company called a shareholder meeting for a management reshuffle.

Shree Cement | The company’s board of directors approved the setting up of an integrated cement plant at Nawalgarh, Rajasthan and solar power plants at various locations to meet the captive requirement of the cement plants of Shree Cement for an investment of around 4,000 crore.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions | The company bagged a major order worth Rs 746 Lakh for information technology and Internet of Things for Disaster Management Department of MCGM, Mumbai.

Manappuram Finance | Fitch affirms the company’s rating At 'BB-' and outlook ‘stable’.

Shriram Transport Finance | Fitch Revises the outlook on the company to stable and affirms rating at 'BB’.

Muthoot Finance | Fitch affirms the company’s rating at 'BB' and outlook ‘stable’.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd | Crisil upgrades the company’s rating to ‘A+’ from ‘A-’ and also upgrades outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’.

Tata Steel | Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating of Tata Steel to ‘Ba1’ from ‘Ba2’. The rating outlook remains stable.

Rana Sugars | The Company has divested 10% equity investment in Karimganj Biofuels by the way of transfer of its shares.

Telecom sector | The sector has been desperately waiting for the government to announce a relief package. However, most relief likely to be granted will be prospective, and any cut in spectrum user fee or bank guarantee is unlikely, sources told CNBC-TV18.